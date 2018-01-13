1. Havana – Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
2. Perfect-Ed Sheeran feat. Beyonce
3. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
4. Bad At Love – Halsey
5. Too Much to Ask – Niall Horan
6. New Rules – Dua Lipa
7. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
8. How Long – Charlie Puth
9. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith
10. One Foot – Walk the Moon
11. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
12. Wolves – Selena Gomez x Marshmello
13. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk
14. End Game – Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran & Future
15. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 feat. SZA
16. Home – Machine Gun Kelly feat. X Ambassadors and Bebe Rexha
17. …Ready For It? – Taylor Swift
18. Lights Down Low – Max feat. Gnash
19. What About Us – P!nk
20. Filthy – Justin Timberlake
Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.