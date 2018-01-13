1. Havana – Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug

2. Perfect-Ed Sheeran feat. Beyonce

3. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

4. Bad At Love – Halsey

5. Too Much to Ask – Niall Horan

6. New Rules – Dua Lipa

7. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

8. How Long – Charlie Puth

9. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith

10. One Foot – Walk the Moon

11. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

12. Wolves – Selena Gomez x Marshmello

13. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

14. End Game – Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran & Future

15. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 feat. SZA

16. Home – Machine Gun Kelly feat. X Ambassadors and Bebe Rexha

17. …Ready For It? – Taylor Swift

18. Lights Down Low – Max feat. Gnash

19. What About Us – P!nk

20. Filthy – Justin Timberlake

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.