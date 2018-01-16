By Paul Laux
Filed Under:CVS
For a while now, companies have been trying to flip the script when it comes to altering images of their models for their products.

From makeup to plus-sized models, the game is changing – and CVS is jumping in the game.

The company is now vowing to stop altering all of their images for their beauty products.  They will even be adding a mark, signifying an image that has not been altered.

“As a woman, mother and president of a retail business whose customers predominantly are women, I realize we have a responsibility to think about the messages we send to the customers we reach each day,” the company said.

Read more here.

