Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

For a while now, companies have been trying to flip the script when it comes to altering images of their models for their products.

From makeup to plus-sized models, the game is changing – and CVS is jumping in the game.

The company is now vowing to stop altering all of their images for their beauty products. They will even be adding a mark, signifying an image that has not been altered.

Coming soon. The CVS Beauty Mark to support a more positive self image in women and girls by promoting more realistic beauty imagery.#realisbeautiful #CVSBeauty https://t.co/FlRGofTKU5 pic.twitter.com/J0bgZZbH58 — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) January 15, 2018

“As a woman, mother and president of a retail business whose customers predominantly are women, I realize we have a responsibility to think about the messages we send to the customers we reach each day,” the company said.

Read more here.