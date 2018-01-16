2018 Summer Tour

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND



WHERE: BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

WHEN: SATURDAY, JUNE 2

TICKETS: ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2 AT 10 AM AT LIVENATION.COM

All ticket purchases will receive a free copy of the album

After taking 2017 off, Dave Matthews Band returns with a new studio album – set for release this summer – and a North American tour. The band is currently putting the finishing touches on the album, which will mark its ninth studio release and first since 2012’s Away From The World.

Dave Matthews Band will kick off its extensive summer outing on May 18 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX. The run will include two-night stands in Denver, CO and West Palm Beach, FL, and a three-night stand over Labor Day weekend at The Gorge in Quincy, WA – a tradition beloved by both the band and its fans. The tour will wrap up at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on September 10.

An online ticket presale is underway now at http://www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. Every online ticket order for the 2018 summer tour, purchased by May 17, 2018, will include a choice of CD or digital download of the new album when it is released.

Citi® is the official pre-sale credit card of Dave Matthews Bands 2018 tour. As such, Citi card members will have access to purchase pre- sale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 1 at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 2, at 10 AM local time. For itinerary, see below or visit http://davematthewsband.com.

Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 20 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. It is the first group in history to have six consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND – SUMMER 2018 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

5/18 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

5/19 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion

5/22 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

5/26 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

5/27 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

5/29 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

5/30 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP – Arkansas Music Pavilion

6/1 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

6/2 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

6/5 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater

6/6 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/7 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

6/9 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

6/12 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

6/13 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

6/15 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

6/16 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

6/22 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

6/23 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

6/27 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/29 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion

6/30 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion

7/1 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7/6 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/7 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/10 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

7/11 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest

7/13 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/14 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/17 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/18 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/20 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Park at Walnut Creek

7/21 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/24 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte

7/25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/27 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

7/28 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

8/24 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/25 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/28 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater

8/31 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/1 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/2 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/7 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

9/8 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View

9/10 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl