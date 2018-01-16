Photo: Jayne Kamin Oncea / USA Today
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West had been expecting their third child, this time to be born by way of a surrogate, because of complications Kim had during her last pregnancy.
This morning, Kim announced on their website that their baby girl was born on Monday at 12:47am, weighing in at 7 lbs, 6 oz.
Baby girl makes 5 in the Kardashian-West clan.
Mom and Dad say North (4 & 1/2) and Saint (2) are thrilled to welcome their baby sister.
