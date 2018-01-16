Sep 27, 2017; Park City, UT, USA; Team USA snowboarding big air hopeful Red Gerard during the 2018 U.S. Olympic Summit at Grand Summit Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
The Winter Olympics are almost here, and dreams will be coming true for some, including a local native, of Rocky River, Red Gerard.
Gerard landed his spot on the team with a nearly perfect run in snowboarding.
He will compete in both slopestyle and Big Air next month in the Olympics.
He has secured one of three spots on the team.
