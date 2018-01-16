By Paul Laux
Filed Under:Winter Olympics
Sep 27, 2017; Park City, UT, USA; Team USA snowboarding big air hopeful Red Gerard during the 2018 U.S. Olympic Summit at Grand Summit Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Winter Olympics are almost here, and dreams will be coming true for some, including a local native, of Rocky River, Red Gerard.

Gerard landed his spot on the team with a nearly perfect run in snowboarding.

He will compete in both slopestyle and Big Air next month in the Olympics.

He has secured one of three spots on the team.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

March 4th
Download The New Radio.Com App
Best Concerts of 2017

Listen Live