Sep 27, 2017; Park City, UT, USA; Team USA snowboarding big air hopeful Red Gerard during the 2018 U.S. Olympic Summit at Grand Summit Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Winter Olympics are almost here, and dreams will be coming true for some, including a local native, of Rocky River, Red Gerard.

Gerard landed his spot on the team with a nearly perfect run in snowboarding.

Red Gerard is fourth American born in 2000 to qualify for Olympics https://t.co/aw3cl84ARD pic.twitter.com/t5IkzYfDaE — NBC OlympicTalk (@NBCOlympicTalk) January 12, 2018

He will compete in both slopestyle and Big Air next month in the Olympics.

He has secured one of three spots on the team.