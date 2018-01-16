The Neighbourhood At House Of Blues - July 1, 2014 (Photo Credit: Katie Cole/CBS Radio)

The Neighbourhood

Tuesday, June 26 @ House of Blues

On Sale: Friday, January 19 @ 10:00am

Door time: 7:00 PM | Show Time: 8:00 PM

General Admission Tickets: $30.00

The Neighbourhood is a rock band from Oak Park, California. The band is composed of vocalist Jesse Rutherford, guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels, bassist Mikey Margott, and drummer Bryan Sammis. Most of the band were childhood friends and all of them were playing in other bands as teenagers before uniting together as The Neighbourhood.

Rutherford has a clear aesthetic vision for the band, with members dressed in black and white and their

music videos shot in black and white. They have even had their television appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel Live! broadcast in black and white.

The Neighbourhood formed in 2011 and released the track “Female Robbery” online with very little information about the band. Their five song debut EP, I’m Sorry…, followed shortly thereafter in 2012. The band drew the attention of Colombia Records who released their debut full-length album, I Love You., on April 23, 2013. The album debuted at number 39 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, and its lead single, “Sweater Weather,” reached number 1 on Billboard’s alternative song chart in early June.

The band has been certified Gold by the RIAA for reaching digital sales of 500,000 or more for the single “Sweater Weather.” In 2013, The Neighbourhood performed at South by Southwest, Lollapalooza and Coachella. They have also toured with Imagine Dragons and The 1975, and had songs featured on ABC’s Twisted and the CW’s, The Vampire Diaries TV series.

In December 2013, the band was nominated by MTV Buzzworthy as a Breakthrough Band of 2013. Also the same month, they revealed a new single, “Silver,” on BBC Radio 1 with Zane Lowe, an early supporter of the band.

The band just released their new 5-song EP, to imagine, last week on Friday here.

More info at thenbhd.com.