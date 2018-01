(Photo by Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS/Sipa USA)

On Monday night, the Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors at home on MLK day. It was the second time they lost to the Warriors this season.

However, there was a shining moment in the game at halftime, as this young dancer took the stage, and easily won the evening.

Tavaris Jones brought the energy during halftime of @cavs x @warriors! Tune in for the 2nd half on @NBAonTNT! pic.twitter.com/xpnGZAXDvy — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2018

Tavaris Jones made a splash on The Ellen Degeneres show, and he stole our hearts on Monday night at the Cavs game!