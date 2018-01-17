Filed Under:Office Workers

Do any of your co-workers do stuff that annoys you on a daily basis? Here are ten questions from a recent Buzzfeed survey on office etiquette.

1. Is it okay to play music without headphones in?

  • 94% say it’s unacceptable. Only 6% of us are fine with it.

2. Is it okay to eat really smelly food at your desk, like tuna?

  • 63% say no. 37% say it’s your lunch, so eat whatever you want, and they’ll deal with the smell.

3. Is it okay to take your shoes off at your desk?

  • 56% say yes. 44% say no, never.

4. How about clipping your nails at your desk?

  • 93% say no. 7% say go for it.

5. Is it okay to occasionally make personal phone calls at work?

  • 51% say no. 49% say it’s fine, as long as it’s not all the time.

6. Should you mute your cell phone, so it doesn’t make noise all day when you get text messages?

  • 75% say mute it. 25% don’t care.

7. Is putting your feet up on your desk acceptable?

  • 82% say no, it’s unprofessional.

8. Is it ever okay to eat a coworker’s food from the office fridge?

  • 97% say NEVER. 3% say yes.

9. Is it okay to PASS GAS in the office?

  • 66% say hold it in or go somewhere else, like the bathroom. 34% say just let it rip.
