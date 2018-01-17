(Photo by: Lev Radin / Pacific Press) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***
Recently, there has been a massive uproar about the U.S. Gymnastic coaching staff, with multiple reports coming out of sexual assault against athletes – One of them being McKayla Maroney.
Unfortunately, one thing really preventing the athletes from talking, is the massive fine they will have to pay for breaking their silence because of a NDA (non-disclosure agreement), to the tune of $100k.
Obviously, that is a massive hurdle to cross, but for Chrissy Teigen, it’s worth it, and now she has offered to may Maroney’s fine for speaking out.
