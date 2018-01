If you didn’t notice, it’s snowy and cold – but there are some other really cool things going on in the skies over Ohio.

If you we were lucky enough, you were able to see a massive meteor over the city last night, causing a massive fireball to light up the sky! A lot of people were worried, but don’t, it’s really just something cool.

If you didn’t see it, don’t worry – it was all captured on camera!

Alleged meteor flew over Michigan near Ann arbor tonight, looked pretty cool #meteormichigan pic.twitter.com/svaQOyaB6o — Aiden Langlois (@X_EpIcAiDeN_X) January 17, 2018

I was walking up my driveway when I saw the flash. Our security camera caught the flash. #meteor pic.twitter.com/lM5XWSsRww — George Onofrio (@gonofrio) January 17, 2018

Check out more here!