By Scott T. Sterling

Now that fans have a chance to take in “Filthy,” Justin Timberlake is ready to unleash a new song “Supplies” on the world.

Timberlake is teasing the second song and video from his upcoming Man of the Woods album with a snippet of the clip shared via Instagram.

The new video appears to have a political slant, with the teaser featuring the singer sitting in front of a large bank of TV sets showing images of people with guns and the phrase “Stop Racism Now.”

Timberlake’s new video is due to debut tomorrow (Jan. 18) at 8 a.m. EST.

