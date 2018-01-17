By Aly Tanner
Filed Under:donuts, doughnuts, krispy kreme

Doughnut lovers, get ready for a say in your glaze!

Krispy Kreme is asking you to Vote For Glaze as part of its first-ever, crowdsourced contest.  The flavors you have to vote for are blueberry, caramel, maple or lemon.

Voting began yesterday and ends January 22.  The winning glaze will roll out this spring. The company says they want customers to have a bigger role.

Get ready when the flavor hits the stores; it’ll only be available for a short time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

March 4th
Download The New Radio.Com App
Best Concerts of 2017

Listen Live