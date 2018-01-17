Doughnut lovers, get ready for a say in your glaze!

Krispy Kreme is asking you to Vote For Glaze as part of its first-ever, crowdsourced contest. The flavors you have to vote for are blueberry, caramel, maple or lemon.

Voting began yesterday and ends January 22. The winning glaze will roll out this spring. The company says they want customers to have a bigger role.

Get ready when the flavor hits the stores; it’ll only be available for a short time.