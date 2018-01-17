Spring 2018 Co-Headline Tour

THE HEAD AND THE HEART

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS

WHERE: JACOBS PAVILION AT NAUTICA

WHEN: JUNE 3

TICKETS: ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 26 AT 10 AM AT LIVENATION.COM

The Head And The Heart are excited to announce a run of Spring 2018 co-headline dates with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. The tour kicks off at Northerly Island Amphitheatre in Chicago and includes shows at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, OH, Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, and more. A full rundown of dates can be found below. All tickets go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10:00AM local time with the exception of the Forest Hills show which goes on sale Friday, January 26 at 11:00AM ET.

Last Fall the band hit the road on a headline tour playing to packed audiences all over North America and playing some of the biggest festivals including Austin City Limits and Voodoo. This Spring the band will perform at Bottle Rock, Innings Festival, Avetts At The Beach in Riviera Maya, Mexico as well as Sydney City Limits and a headline show at Corner Hotel in Victoria, AUS.

The Head And The Heart released their latest album Signs of Light in 2016. The record debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Rock Album Chart and they were the most played band at AAA in 2017. The Head And The Heart went on to play their hit single “All We Ever Knew” on Ellen, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS Saturday Morning, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show With James Corden. Purchase and stream Signs of Light here.