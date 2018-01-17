Filed Under:TV Shows
Marie Philip Poulin (29) shoots the puck past USA goalie Maddie Rooney for a goal in the second period on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Canada beat USA 2-1. (Photo by Carlos Gonzalez/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)

MSN.com has a slideshow of “40 Major TV Events to get Excited for in 2018.”

Here are just a few highlights…

  • “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” which starts Wednesday night (1/17) on FX
  • “Scandal” returns Thursday (1/18) to ABC for its final season
  • “Fixer Upper” has it’s series finale on January 21st
  • “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” hits Netflix in February
  • The Winter Olympics airs on NBC February 9th – 25th
  • “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G” airs on the USA Network on February 27th
  • “American Idol” returns to TV on ABC March 11th
  • “Roseanne” returns to ABC on March 27th
  • “Jesus Christ Superstar: LIVE!” April 1st on NBC
  • The Royal Wedding May 19th
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

March 4th
Download The New Radio.Com App
Best Concerts of 2017

Listen Live