MSN.com has a slideshow of “40 Major TV Events to get Excited for in 2018.”
Here are just a few highlights…
- “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” which starts Wednesday night (1/17) on FX
- “Scandal” returns Thursday (1/18) to ABC for its final season
- “Fixer Upper” has it’s series finale on January 21st
- “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” hits Netflix in February
- The Winter Olympics airs on NBC February 9th – 25th
- “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G” airs on the USA Network on February 27th
- “American Idol” returns to TV on ABC March 11th
- “Roseanne” returns to ABC on March 27th
- “Jesus Christ Superstar: LIVE!” April 1st on NBC
- The Royal Wedding May 19th