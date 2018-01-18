(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
The Rock Hall inductions always have a fun, but sometimes high-tension feeling. All of which is natural when reuniting bands that haven’t played together for years – sometimes because of fighting.
However, there is always that one really cool moment, and this year, that will be Howard Stern inducting legendary band Bon Jovi into the Rock hall on April 14th, in Cleveland!
“I only had one choice and I told no one, not my wife, certainly not my band,” Bon Jovi’s lead singer said about his wish to have his friend Stern induct the band during the April 14th ceremony in Cleveland
