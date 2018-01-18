Whether you are a football fan or not, Super Bowl parties are right up there with every other celebration. Drinks, snacks, commercials — everything you need for a Sunday Funday.

Here are some ideas for fun, festive snacks to make whether you’re a guest or host of this year’s football bash.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Okay so maybe this one isn’t festive but it’s absolutely a party favorite. My trick is to buy a rotisserie chicken — rather than heading for the canned stuff — for a fresh, brag-worthy app that will be gone in minutes. Here’s a recipe — ya know, if you don’t already have it memorized.

Hot & Spicy Sausage Dip

If you’re looking to “spice” up your dip game, swap out the chicken for sausage and be a crowd favorite with this app. Check out a super easy recipe here.

Pigskins in a Blanket

Here’s a football-twist on the simple classic. Bonus points if you arrange the treats in the shape of a football!

Football Crackers

This recipe is for those of us who may not have too much spare time on our hands… ya know, too busy fillin’ out game squares and placin’ bets. You literally need four ingredients and an imagination.

Edible Football Stadium

This one is for those who always feel the need to impress. Want to be the talk of your friends’ annual Super Bowl party for years to come? Here’s what you need to do.

Football Zucchini Fritters

Cute, crunchy and clever! And maybe even guilt-free… kind of. Check out the recipe here.

Jalapeno Popper Football Cheese Ball

Try saying that ten times fast. This app looks awesome, sounds like it tastes great and honestly seems actually kind of fun to put together. Check it out!

*Recipes found on Pinterest because duh.*