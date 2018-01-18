Graco equipment stuffs the cream in Oreo cookies. (Photo by Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
Got an Oreo lover in your life? (Face it, YOU are the Oreo lover, right?)
Welp, then listen to this:
You can now order curated boxes of Oreos through Amazon, delivered monthly to your doorstep.
Every subscription box contains two Oreo flavors, a one-of-a-kind Oreo inspired gift, and recipe card, all tucked inside a special Oreo gift box.
There are three, six, or 12 month subscriptions, priced at $60, $120, $240, respectively.
So far, the boxes have been pretty well-received!
Comments
Aly TannerTwitter | Facebook | Email Middays Weekdays 10 am - 3 pm Aly Tanner can be heard middays from 10 am to 3 pm on Q104. She’s a 2010 graduate of...More from Aly Tanner