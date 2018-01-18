By Aly Tanner
Graco equipment stuffs the cream in Oreo cookies. (Photo by Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)

Got an Oreo lover in your life?  (Face it, YOU are the Oreo lover, right?)

Welp, then listen to this:

You can now order curated boxes of Oreos through Amazon, delivered monthly to your doorstep.

Every subscription box contains two Oreo flavors, a one-of-a-kind Oreo inspired gift, and recipe card, all tucked inside a special Oreo gift box.

There are three, six, or 12 month subscriptions, priced at $60, $120, $240, respectively.

So far, the boxes have been pretty well-received!

