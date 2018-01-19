Article written by M. Hribar

In dramatic fashion, Amazon has created a second shortlist regarding the potential locations where they will possibly develop a second location. The twenty remaining cities have come from the submitted proposals of almost 240 collective cities.

Amazon is promising to spend five-billion dollars and is looking to employ 50,000 individuals in the city it’s built in. Amazon excepts to announce the winner later this year (although there might be a few more rounds of selection and a swimsuit round).

Here are the remaining cities. I guess we’ll have to root for either Pittsburgh or Columbus.