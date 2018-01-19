amazon, headquarters
Filed Under:Amazon, headquarters
Article written by M. Hribar

In dramatic fashion, Amazon has created a second shortlist regarding the potential locations where they will possibly develop a second location. The twenty remaining cities have come from the submitted proposals of almost 240 collective cities.

Amazon is promising to spend five-billion dollars and is looking to employ 50,000 individuals in the city it’s built in. Amazon excepts to announce the winner later this year (although there might be a few more rounds of selection and a swimsuit round).

Here are the remaining cities. I guess we’ll have to root for either Pittsburgh or Columbus.

  • Atlanta, GA
  • Austin, TX
  • Boston, MA
  • Chicago, IL
  • Columbus, OH
  • Dallas, TX
  • Denver, CO
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Miami, FL
  • Montgomery County, MD
  • Nashville, TN
  • Newark, NJ
  • New York City, NY
  • Northern Virginia, VA
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Raleigh, NC
  • Toronto, ON
  • Washington, DC
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

March 4th
Download The New Radio.Com App
Best Concerts of 2017

Listen Live