Article written by M. Hribar
In dramatic fashion, Amazon has created a second shortlist regarding the potential locations where they will possibly develop a second location. The twenty remaining cities have come from the submitted proposals of almost 240 collective cities.
Amazon is promising to spend five-billion dollars and is looking to employ 50,000 individuals in the city it’s built in. Amazon excepts to announce the winner later this year (although there might be a few more rounds of selection and a swimsuit round).
Here are the remaining cities. I guess we’ll have to root for either Pittsburgh or Columbus.
- Atlanta, GA
- Austin, TX
- Boston, MA
- Chicago, IL
- Columbus, OH
- Dallas, TX
- Denver, CO
- Indianapolis, IN
- Los Angeles, CA
- Miami, FL
- Montgomery County, MD
- Nashville, TN
- Newark, NJ
- New York City, NY
- Northern Virginia, VA
- Philadelphia, PA
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Raleigh, NC
- Toronto, ON
- Washington, DC