kim kardashian, khole kardashian, lamar odom
Filed Under:khole kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Lamar Odom
Photo: Jayne Kamin Oncea / USA Today

Lamar Odom (talk about a name that hasn’t been mentioned in a while) talked about how he wanted Khole back but realized the relationship was done “when she was with her second or third NBA ballplayer”.

Kim indirectly yet directly responded to the comment:

Khloe is expecting her first child with Cleveland Cavs’ own Tristan Thompson (aka an NBA player). For those who weren’t aware, Khloe and Lamar dated and were married for a while. Lamar almost died in October 2015, and the divorce was put on hold until it was refiled in May of 2016 before being finalized that December.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

March 4th
Download The New Radio.Com App
Best Concerts of 2017

Listen Live