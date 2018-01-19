Photo: Jayne Kamin Oncea / USA Today

Lamar Odom (talk about a name that hasn’t been mentioned in a while) talked about how he wanted Khole back but realized the relationship was done “when she was with her second or third NBA ballplayer”.

Burn!🔥 Lamar Odom on Khloe Kardashian: I knew my marriage to Khloe was over “when she was on her second or third NBA player”. pic.twitter.com/grmD3j8C3q — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 18, 2018

Kim indirectly yet directly responded to the comment:

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

Khloe is expecting her first child with Cleveland Cavs’ own Tristan Thompson (aka an NBA player). For those who weren’t aware, Khloe and Lamar dated and were married for a while. Lamar almost died in October 2015, and the divorce was put on hold until it was refiled in May of 2016 before being finalized that December.