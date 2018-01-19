Enter here for your chance to win tickets to the Great Big Home + Garden Show at the I-X Center from February 2nd through the 11th.

Plus, you’ll be qualified for the grand prize — dinner for 10 at the I-X Bistro at the Great Big Home + Garden Show, 10 tickets to the show and 10 meet and greets with Clint Harp from Fixer Upper!

Home & Garden Ticket Giveaway

Contest Date Range: January 22, 2018 6:00Am – January 26, 2018 7:00 pm

Contest Rules: