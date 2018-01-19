YouTube is pulling all clips of the Tide Pod Challenge, a meme that morphed into a viral video craze that has people uploading videos of themselves eating detergent.

“YouTube’s Community Guidelines prohibit content that’s intended to encourage dangerous activities that have an inherent risk of physical harm,” a YouTube spokesperson said. “We work to quickly remove flagged videos that violate our policies.”

Many uploads show people coughing and foaming at the mouth after swallowing pods.

Videos flagged on YouTube are being yanked down, and channels that post “pod challenge” clips are receiving a strike. Too many strikes, and an account is suspended.

The meme first started in 2013, according to KnowYourMeme.com, and has increasingly caught fire of late on social media.

FACEBOOK IS DOING THIS TOO