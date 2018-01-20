1. Perfect – Ed Sheeran feat. Beyoncé
2. Havana – Camila Cabello
3. Bad At Love – Halsey
4. Too Much to Ask – Niall Horan
5. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
6. New Rules – Dua Lipa
7. How Long – Charlie Puth
8. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith
9. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
10. One Foot – Walk the Moon
11. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
12. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk
13. End Game – Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran & Future
14. Wolves – Selena Gomez x Marshmello
15. Home – Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors, and Bebe Rexha
16. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 feat. SZA
17. Lights Down Low – Max feat. Gnash
18. Filthy – Justin Timberlake
19. Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
20. Finesse – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
