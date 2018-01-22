Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Camilla Cabello was risking a lot when she left Fifth Harmony back in 2016. But all her hard work has paid off as she is rewarded with a #1 album.

.@Camila_Cabello debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 albums chart https://t.co/U3uUNXO0uz — billboard (@billboard) January 21, 2018

Camilla sold 65,000 traditional albums, but with streaming, delivers a total of 119k ‘equivalent’ albums. It’s an impressive figure for a debut album. She’s the first woman to have their debut full-length album go #1. (The Greatest Showman spent two weeks at No. 1 and now goes to No. 2 with 104k units, 70k traditional).

What did Camilla Cabello say? Well, she couldn’t believe it!

MY ALBUM IS NUMBER 1 ON BILLBOARD HOT 200!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 IM CRYING ON THE STREET — camila (@Camila_Cabello) January 21, 2018

The last debut album by a female to go #1? Meghan Trainor went No. 1 in Jan 2015 with her debut album, Title, while Ariana Grande’s first album, Yours Truly went #1 during September of 2013.

Another interesting feat? Well, Camilla Cabello becomes the eleventh female artist to notch a #1 album after previously being on Billboard 200 in a group. The other ten on that list: Janis Joplin (Big Brother and the Holding Company), Diana Ross (The Supremes), Linda Ronstadt (The Stone Poneys), Stevie Nicks (Fleetwood Mac), Patti LaBelle (Labell), Lauryn Hill (Fugrees), Beyonce and LeToya (both from Destiny’s Child), Gwen Stefani (No Doubt) and Selena Gomez (Selena Gomez & The Scene).

More good news may come, as Camilla’s hit single, “Havana” is projected to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. If that happens, she’ll join an elite list of individuals who had a #1 album at the same time as having as #1 single. More information is expected to drop tomorrow.