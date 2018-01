(Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

The rumor mill is running – and it looks like this time, Maroon 5 has everyone wondering if a collab is in the works.ย With who?ย BTS!

It all surfaced online, ofย course, so a lot of people think we’re looking too much into it – but why not decide for yourself!

PLEASE MAKE A COLAB WITH @BTS_twt ๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’• — Cel (@ambitionsjin) January 17, 2018

Their response?

“:)”

Who knows, maybe we really are looking too much into it… but maybe not!