Happy(?) Monday!
Here’s a compilation of hacks to make your life a little easier:
5 hacks to stop worrying about your money
11 Brilliant IKEA hacks for your kitchen
11 baking hacks that will change your life
5 car seat hacks that are surprisingly dangerous
5 hacks celebs use to conquer their sugar cravings
5 body hacks to instantly calm overwhelming emotion
5 hacks to fall asleep instantly
Happy hacking!
Comments
Aly TannerTwitter | Facebook | Email Middays Weekdays 10 am - 3 pm Aly Tanner can be heard middays from 10 am to 3 pm on Q104. She’s a 2010 graduate of...More from Aly Tanner