By Aly Tanner
Filed Under:Aly Tanner, life hacks, Monday, Q104

Happy(?) Monday!

Here’s a compilation of hacks to make your life a little easier:

5 hacks to stop worrying about your money

11 Brilliant IKEA hacks for your kitchen

11 baking hacks that will change your life

5 car seat hacks that are surprisingly dangerous

5 hacks celebs use to conquer their sugar cravings

5 body hacks to instantly calm overwhelming emotion

5 hacks to fall asleep instantly

Happy hacking!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

March 4th
Download The New Radio.Com App
Best Concerts of 2017

Listen Live