Photo: Solve Sundsbo

It seems like Pink and Kelly Clarkson are bonding over the official Grammy poll for Best Pop Vocal Performance. In the poll, Pink carries 0% of the vote for “What About Us”, while Kelly carries 4% for “Love So Soft”. The other three votes are doing well, Lady Gaga is at 55% for “Million Reasons”, Kesha’s “Praying” is at 22% while Ed Sheeran is at 15% for “Shape of You”.

Pink created a post with the poll on instagram while saying “the last of her money” was on Kelly Clarkson.

On twitter, Kelly Clarkson wrote in a now deleted tweet: “I’m not performing this year but I will be there with Pink to watch other people win since we only got a collective 4% together in a grammy poll”.

Well it’s only a poll and not actuality and both girls might have a chance! The Grammys are taking place next Sunday, January 28th on CBS.