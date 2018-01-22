Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

After this weekend, there really isn’t much you can say about Stipe except for the fact that he is probably the GOAT of the UFC, and people are really starting to believe that.

After defending his heavyweight title for the 3rd time, he has broken the record for most, and has become – by the numbers – the best UFC fighter there ever was.

Thank you to all my fans and everyone that supports me. I love you guys. We did it! pic.twitter.com/ojhVCxN450 — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) January 21, 2018

Born in Euclid and training out of Independence, he has joined the ranks of some of the greatest athletes to come out of Cleveland, right next to LeBron.

His career is only going up, and Ohio is here to watch.