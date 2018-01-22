By Paul Laux
Filed Under:stipe miocic
Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

After this weekend, there really isn’t much you can say about Stipe except for the fact that he is probably the GOAT of the UFC, and people are really starting to believe that.

After defending his heavyweight title for the 3rd time, he has broken the record for most, and has become – by the numbers – the best UFC fighter there ever was.

Born in Euclid and training out of Independence, he has joined the ranks of some of the greatest athletes to come out of Cleveland, right next to LeBron.

His career is only going up, and Ohio is here to watch.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

March 4th
Download The New Radio.Com App
Best Concerts of 2017

Listen Live