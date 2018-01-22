Q104, Pepsi and Giant Eagle want you to watch the Pepsi Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show starring Justin Timberlake in style!

You could be watching this show stopping performance on your brand new 55 inch HDTV with Home Theatre Speaker System and a $200 Giant Eagle Gift Card for all the food and drink to cater the perfect celebration.

Enter below for your chance to win!

It’s all from Pepsi – Official Sponsor of the Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show and Q104.

Pepsi Watch Party Giveaway

Contest Date Range: January 22, 2018 6:00am – January 28, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules: