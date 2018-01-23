In one of the strangest internet challenges ever, people are now eating Tide Pods.

The reason to why is still mostly unknown, but it likely can all be boiled down to ‘clicks.’

Obviously, they’re dangerous (seriously, don’t eat them), but there is one donut shop that is taking advantage of the whole think and making an edible version!

Hurts Donut in Oklahoma made thee amazing creations! So now you can join in, and do it safely.

Nevertheless, it’ll probably be good when this whole thing goes away. Seriously, don’t eat them. New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski will come looking for you.