Ed Sheeran, who announced on Saturday that he’s engaged to his longterm girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, revealed that he plans to quit music when they have kids, in order to be a “good father.”
The 26-year-old star, who previously said he wanted kids before he turns 30, explained:
“My ambition is going to go to zero as soon as I have kids. I am going to be like, ‘I do not really care anymore as I have another life to take care of. It is totally understandable because you have children and your ambition shifts to be like, ‘I want to be a good father.’”
Sheeran has made no secret of having babies on the brain, and in 2016 he said he wanted to be a dad “like, last year.”
Speaking to Zane Lowe in an interview, he even shared: “I’m ready, let’s go – tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around.”