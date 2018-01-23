Photo: Mark Surridge

Ed Sheeran, who announced on Saturday that he’s engaged to his longterm girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, revealed that he plans to quit music when they have kids, in order to be a “good father.”

The 26-year-old star, who previously said he wanted kids before he turns 30, explained:

“My ambition is going to go to zero as soon as I have kids. I am going to be like, ‘I do not really care anymore as I have another life to take care of. It is totally understandable because you have children and your ambition shifts to be like, ‘I want to be a good father.’”

Sheeran has made no secret of having babies on the brain, and in 2016 he said he wanted to be a dad “like, last year.”

Speaking to Zane Lowe in an interview, he even shared: “I’m ready, let’s go – tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around.”