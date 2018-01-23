Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

There is one thing that all celebrities know, you can never escape the internet, and all of the rumors and such that come with it – especially when someone thinks you’re pregnant.

Right now, that’s what Kylie is going through right now, and all because of this family pic:

Pretty harmless right, right? The internet is claiming that because she is draped in a cloth, unlike the others, and she’s hiding that baby bump.

Calvin Klein claimed no such thing and said that was done as a symbol of unity.

You decide!