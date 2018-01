Jan 23, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring his 30,000 career point during a time out against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is breathing the rarefied air of NBA history.

Love all around. LeBron’s wife and kids recognize his 30K-point milestone. pic.twitter.com/AVG62OwoZy — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) January 24, 2018

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar became only the seventh player to score 30-thousand career points with a basket in the first quarter of last night’s game against San Antonio!