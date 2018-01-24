Induction Week in Cleveland April 7-­14 includes Grand Opening of New

Hall of Fame Inductee Experience

Tickets to the 33rd annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will sell out quickly when they go on sale to the public February 8, but there are plenty of once-­in-­a-­lifetime experiences happening in Cleveland, April 7-­14, including the grand opening of the newly transformed Hall of Fame Experience. Book your travel and make plans now at rockhall.com.

Tickets for the Induction Ceremony will go on sale to the public on February 8 (Rock Hall Members on February 6) at 10 a.m. EST at ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-­745-­3000. A two-­ticket limit applies to all purchases.

The Ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 14 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. It will honor this year’s inductees: Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

To celebrate the class of 2018, the City of Cleveland, Inductees, partners, fan clubs, and local

organizations are helping the Rock Hall amplify its mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll.

Induction week highlights include:

and specials during the week. *NEW* Grand opening of an all-­new Hall of Fame Experience featuring the 2018

Inductee Exhibit. Updates are part of an on-­going multi-­year, multimillion dollar transformation of the visitor experience at the Museum. Official Simulcast at the Rock Hall.

Live music and performances at the Rock Hall and throughout the City.

visit. And, of course, the Induction Ceremony with a star-­studded red carpet!

Tickets for the official Simulcast at the Rock Hall are priced at $26 and will go on to the public on February 15 (Members on February 13) at 10 a.m. EST at ticketing.rockhall.com. Outside of Public Auditorium, the Simulcast at the Rock Hall is the only place to see the Ceremony in its entirety, live and uncensored.

Event details are listed on rockhall.com and will be updated over the coming weeks. Follow @rockhall on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or signup for the Rock Hall newsletter to find out about added events, special guest appearances, and more.

The Rock Hall will also host special events leading up to Induction Week, including a family friendly day of programming, presented by PNC Bank, at the Cleveland Public Library Main Branch on March 24. The day will include live music, educational activities, and food trucks.

The Rock Hall generates over $100 million for the city, and the Inductions are projected to generate an additional $15 million. It’s estimated that seventy-­four percent of the visitors during Induction Week will be traveling from outside of Cleveland.

The return of the ceremony to Cleveland would not be possible without generous support from sponsors and supporters, including PNC Bank, Destination Cleveland, City of Cleveland, the State of Ohio, J.P. Murphy Foundation, Medical Mutual of Ohio, Greater Cleveland Partnership, Downtown Cleveland Alliance, Forest City Charitable Enterprises, and many other generous supporters.

Make your travel reservations for Induction Week now at rockhall.com. Purchase your Rock Hall admission tickets in advance online at rockhall.com and save.