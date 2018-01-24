(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

As more stores move to an online format, the brick-and-mortar places are becoming hard and harder to come by. They are now in a world where, with one-day shipping, driving out to the actual store is a hassle. Toys R Us is feeling the pain as well, and has announced store closures around the country.

After declaring bankruptcy in September of last year, the chain has decided to close over 180 stores.

TOYS "R" US STORE CLOSING LIST:

Toys "R" Us just listed 175 stores that it's closing in the U.S. They include Toys "R" Us, Babies "R" Us, side-by-side (both stores in one), and outlet stores. Here's the list, from bankruptcy court: pic.twitter.com/OwtwqWxIGQ — Mitch Nolen Retail (@mitchnolen) January 24, 2018

“The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company,” CEO Dave Brandon said.

Locations outside the US will remain open.

More here.