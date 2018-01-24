Jan 23, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring his 30,000 career point during a time out against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Last night, LeBron James became the youngest player in NBA history to hit 30,000 career points.
Naturally, lots of congratulations began to roll in. Some serious, some fun teasing.
Check out the videos below!
Adorable, right?!
Check out this funny one from Richard Jefferson:
Some hometown love came in, too:
Probably the best compilation came from LeBron’s friends in the entertainment world.
Drake totally wins the funny game:
