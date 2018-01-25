Photo Credit: Brian Zak/Sipa Press

CBS has given a 13-episode commitment to a revival of Murphy Brown, the network’s classic comedy that starred Candice Bergen as an investigative journalist.

The network is promising that the series will “return to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.”

Original creator Diane English will serve as writer/executive producer for the multi-camera sitcom. Bergen will also be an executive producer.

During the show’s original 10-year run on CBS from 1988 to 1998, the comedy received 62 Emmy nominations with 18 wins. Bergen won five Emmy Awards before deciding to take herself out of the running for more.

Classic sitcom reboots are all the rage on TV. NBC’s revival of Will & Grace is a hit, and anticipation is strong for the revival of Roseanne on ABC.