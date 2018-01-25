Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Thome, one of the names synonymous with the Indians’ dynasty during the 90s, taking the Tribe to the World Series not once, but twice, in 1995 and 1997.

Finally, Thome will be honored in one of the biggest ways, by being inducted into the Baseball Hall Of Fame. With 89% of the vote, he enters the Hall in his first year of eligibility.

The best part? The moment he found out was caught on film.

Congrats, Jim!