Sep 23, 2017; Franklin, TN, USA; Justin Timberlake performs at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin, Tenn. Mandatory Credit: Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

The ‘Big Game’ is coming up on February 4th in Minnesota, and aside from the actual game itself, if you are a person that who likes to gamble, there is plenty of action.

You can bet on anything from a Donald Trump appearance, the color of the Gatorade bath the winning coach gets, and coin toss!

But here at Q104, we are focused on the national anthem, sung by P!nk, and the Halftime Show, performed by Justin Timberlake. If you want to bet on their performances, check out what Vegas sets the odds at…

See the full list here.

Length of national anthem (sung by Pink)

• Over 2:00: -180

• Under 2:00: +140

Odds to make a guest appearances during the halftime show

• T.I.: 2/1

• Jay-Z: 5/1

• Beyonce: 6/1

• Jimmy Fallon: 6/1

• Timbaland: 7/1

• Nelly Furtado: 8/1

• Rihanna: 15/1

• Drake: 20/1

• Britney Spears: 22/1

• Snoop Dogg: 25/1

• Ciara: 25/1

• Madonna: 40/1

• ‘NSYNC: 100/1

• Janet Jackson: 200/1

Odds Justin Timberlake makes his entrance via:

• Zipline: 2/1

• Car: 5/1

• Motorcycle: 7/1

• Jet pack: 15/1

• Dog sled: 20/1

• Parachute: 50/1

• FIELD: 3/1

Justin Timberlake first song during halftime show?

Can’t Stop The Feeling! +150

Sexyback +175

Rock Your Body +400

Cry Me A River +500

Mirrors +550

Filthy +750

True Colors +800

Love Never Felt So Good +900

What Goes Around…Comes Around +1000

Senorita +1250

Suit & Tie +1500

Field – Any Other Song +200

Will there be a wardrobe malfunction? (Must expose intimate part of body)

Yes +1500

No -4000

Total cover songs performed by Justin Timberlake

Over 1.5 (+120)

Under 1.5 (-150)