The ‘Big Game’ is coming up on February 4th in Minnesota, and aside from the actual game itself, if you are a person that who likes to gamble, there is plenty of action.
You can bet on anything from a Donald Trump appearance, the color of the Gatorade bath the winning coach gets, and coin toss!
But here at Q104, we are focused on the national anthem, sung by P!nk, and the Halftime Show, performed by Justin Timberlake. If you want to bet on their performances, check out what Vegas sets the odds at…
Length of national anthem (sung by Pink)
• Over 2:00: -180
• Under 2:00: +140
• T.I.: 2/1
• Jay-Z: 5/1
• Beyonce: 6/1
• Jimmy Fallon: 6/1
• Timbaland: 7/1
• Nelly Furtado: 8/1
• Rihanna: 15/1
• Drake: 20/1
• Britney Spears: 22/1
• Snoop Dogg: 25/1
• Ciara: 25/1
• Madonna: 40/1
• ‘NSYNC: 100/1
• Janet Jackson: 200/1
Odds Justin Timberlake makes his entrance via:
• Zipline: 2/1
• Car: 5/1
• Motorcycle: 7/1
• Jet pack: 15/1
• Dog sled: 20/1
• Parachute: 50/1
• FIELD: 3/1
Justin Timberlake first song during halftime show?
Can’t Stop The Feeling! +150
Sexyback +175
Rock Your Body +400
Cry Me A River +500
Mirrors +550
Filthy +750
True Colors +800
Love Never Felt So Good +900
What Goes Around…Comes Around +1000
Senorita +1250
Suit & Tie +1500
Field – Any Other Song +200
Will there be a wardrobe malfunction? (Must expose intimate part of body)
Yes +1500
No -4000
Total cover songs performed by Justin Timberlake
Over 1.5 (+120)
Under 1.5 (-150)