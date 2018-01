The band Welshly Arms was in the Q104 studio on Thursday morning to tell us about the song they are hyping up, ‘Legendary,’ and what it means in relation to the city of Cleveland and overcoming the struggles.

“When we were writing that song … it’s about struggles, you know. Coming up through some hard times,” lead singer Sam Getz said. “It’s like a Cleveland anthem, for real.”

