Photo credit should read: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What a world we live in, you can do just about anything. Start your day in Cleveland, end the day in Australia. You can even find a job to work for Buckingham Palace on LinkedIn.

If you want to work for royalty, you can with the job “communications assistant.” What would you do in this job?

“The communications assistant will organize coverage of palace engagements and will play a role in producing content for a variety of platforms.”

The royal family is hiring—here's what the job entails. https://t.co/Et4wSlPjNa pic.twitter.com/iRBSkrLDtv — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) January 24, 2018

Hard part is you have to that you have to travel, but you’ll be based in the palace.

You get 33 days of vacation time and pays 22 thousand pounds – so about $33,000 in American dollars.

You can apply right here!