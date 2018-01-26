Nutella is good, really good – but would you riot for it? Well, if you live in France, you just might have to, especially with a 70% off sale.
“They are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand,” one customer told French media.
“A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand. It was horrible.”
No, this isn’t Black Friday, this is just a normal day… but with a Nutella sale… One person even had to go home with a black eye.
Now THAT is “nutty.”
