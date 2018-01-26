Nutella is good, really good – but would you riot for it? Well, if you live in France, you just might have to, especially with a 70% off sale.

“They are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand,” one customer told French media.

“A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand. It was horrible.”

Once Europeans journeyed to the stars, discovered new continents, pushed out the frontiers of knowledge. Now we riot in supermarkets because Nutella is on sale at 70% off. This is what we've been reduced to. Scenes like this all over France today.https://t.co/IHKDuGKriI — Diversity Macht Frei (@Czakal) January 25, 2018

No, this isn’t Black Friday, this is just a normal day… but with a Nutella sale… One person even had to go home with a black eye.

Now THAT is “nutty.”

More here.