By Paul Laux
Nutella is good, really good – but would you riot for it?  Well, if you live in France, you just might have to, especially with a 70% off sale.

“They are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand,” one customer told French media.

“A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand. It was horrible.”

No, this isn’t Black Friday, this is just a normal day… but with a Nutella sale… One person even had to go home with a black eye.

Now THAT is “nutty.”

