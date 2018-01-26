By Paul Laux
Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Ever since her big speech after her lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes supporting the #MeToo movement, there have been tons of rumors about Oprah running for president in 2020 – something that at this point, really wouldn’t shock anyone.

However, Oprah has confronted the rumors, and it doesn’t look like it’s happening.

“It’s not something that interests me,” Winfrey said. “I don’t have the DNA for it.”

So for now, it looks like you can stop the presses on those Oprah 2020 signs.  Oddly, even Trump himself said he would’ve liked to run with Oprah.

