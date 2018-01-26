Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Sia, David Guetta and Afrojack want to make you dance for a good cause.

The singer has shared a new remix of her song, “Helium,” which will be featured in Sia’s MAC Cosmetics campaign.

The campaign features a new lipstick, VIVA GLAM Sia, and 100% of proceeds will benefit the cosmetic company’s AIDS Fund.

Listen to Afrojack and David Guetta’s remix of Sia’s “Helium” below.