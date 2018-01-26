People love their Krispy Kreme doughnuts and some fans will do just about anything to get their hands on one.

Next month, 7,000 people will put on their running leggings and show their love for the sweet treats at the Krispy Kreme Challenge.

Participants have an hour to eat a dozen glazed original Krispy Kremes … and run five miles while they do it.

The race starts and ends at North Carolina State University’s Belltower and loops through downtown Raleigh, North Carolina and raises money for the UNC Children’s Hospital, so that gluttony is for a good cause.

Of course, not everyone is up for downing a dozen doughnuts while running five miles, so you can sign up as a casual runner.

This year’s challenge takes place February 3, so there’s still time to sign up.

But if you’re interested, dust off your running shoes and get down to the nearest Krispy Kreme, because you’ve got to train for this thing.