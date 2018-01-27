1. Havana – Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug

2. Too Much to Ask – Niall Horan

3. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

4. Bad At Love – Halsey

5. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

6. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

7. New Rules – Dua Lipa

8. One Foot – Walk the Moon

9. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

10. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith

11. How Long – Charlie Puth

12. End Game – Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran & Future

13. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

14. Lights Down Low – Max feat. Gnash

15. Filthy – Justin Timberlake

16. Wolves – Selena Gomez x Marshmello

17. Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

18. Finesse (remix) – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B

19. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 feat. SZA

20. Good Old Days – Macklemore feat. Kesha

