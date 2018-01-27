1. Havana – Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
2. Too Much to Ask – Niall Horan
3. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
4. Bad At Love – Halsey
5. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
6. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk
7. New Rules – Dua Lipa
8. One Foot – Walk the Moon
9. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
10. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith
11. How Long – Charlie Puth
12. End Game – Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran & Future
13. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
14. Lights Down Low – Max feat. Gnash
15. Filthy – Justin Timberlake
16. Wolves – Selena Gomez x Marshmello
17. Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
18. Finesse (remix) – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
19. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 feat. SZA
20. Good Old Days – Macklemore feat. Kesha
