By Scott T. Sterling

It was raining white roses at the 2018 GRAMMYs, and for a very good reason.

The flowers were worn by many stars in attendance in symbolic support of the #TIMESUP movement against sexual harassment and abuse.

Among the artists sporting white roses on the Grammys red carpet and at the ceremony included Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, members of Little Big Town, Nick Jonas, members of Imagine Dragons, Sam Smith, and more.

The movement was started by a group of female executives in the entertainment industry united under the banner Voices in Entertainment.

“We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance,” the group wrote in a letter sent to celebrities in advance of the ceremony.

“It represents hope and peace and sympathy and resistance, and I thought those were very lovely things for every human to encompass and to also share with others,” Kelly Clarkson shared on the red carpet behind her support of the cause (via Huffington Post).