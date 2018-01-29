(photo credit Entercom Radio Cleveland)

WHEN: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2018

WHAT TIME: 12 – 4 PM

WHERE: HOUSE OF BLUES – 308 EUCLID AVE – CLEVELAND, OH
WHAT: A PARTY & FUN RUN IN YOUR UNDIES, ALL FOR CHARITY

HOW MUCH: $40

Use promo code Q104 for $10 off Cupid’s Registration

This February, be part of something great. Cupid’s Undie Run is a “brief” fun run that takes place in the middle of a BIG party. That’s right: party, run (a mile-ish, at your own pace), party – all to find a cure to Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 children born. We encourage undies, but we get that it’s not for everyone, maybe costumes are more your style? So whether you start a team with your friends, join a team, or run solo, just come out, have a blast, and raise some money for NF research!

