Finally announced, the star-studded cast of “Celebrity Big Brother!” Just who will you be seeing on February 7th? Check out the list;

Omarosa Manigault

Mark McGrath

Shannon Elizabeth

Metta World Peace

Brandi Glanville

James Maslow

Keshia Knight Pulliam

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Ariadna Gutierrez

Chuck Liddell

Ross Matthews



Looks like it’s going to be a great time! What do you think?