(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Disneyland sure is a magical place, and now it’s going to be even more so.  Why?  Well because they’re opening their first brewery, of course!

Craft brewer Ballast Point, which was founded in San Diego, will open its first Orange County location in Downtown Disney later this year.

The location will also serve a couple things that  you can only get right there in Disney.

Besides this, there are other tons of great things opening up this year, check it out here.

Listen Live