Disneyland sure is a magical place, and now it’s going to be even more so. Why? Well because they’re opening their first brewery, of course!

Craft brewer Ballast Point, which was founded in San Diego, will open its first Orange County location in Downtown Disney later this year.

We're coming to the happiest place on earth! Our next location is in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, a 3-barrel R&D brewery, restaurant & beer garden. We can’t wait to bring our tasting room to this magical place!

The location will also serve a couple things that you can only get right there in Disney.

