(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

It sure has been a tough couple years for the once-great Ronda Rousey. After losing her last two fights to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, her career seemed all but over. However, she is BACK, but not with the UFC.

Instead, Rousey has signed with the WWE, and will be headed to the world of wresting. Something many UFC fighters have done in the past (think; Brock Lesnar).

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne of her decision to join WWE. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.'”

World is still out on when she will fight, and how it will go over, but there’s one thing that’s certain – it’s going to be exciting!

More here.